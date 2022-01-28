Anantha Nageswaran appointed chief economic advisor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The chief economic advisor (CEA) in the finance ministry advises the government on economic matters and traditionally scripts the economic survey which is presented in Parliament a day before the union budget presentation on 1 February
NEW DELHI :
The government has appointed author and economist V. Anantha Nageswaran as the chief economic advisor in the finance ministry, said an official statement.
Nageswaran took charge on Friday. The chief economic advisor (CEA) in the finance ministry advises the government on economic matters and traditionally scripts the economic survey which is presented in Parliament a day before the union budget presentation on 1 February. The post of the chief economic advisor has been vacant since last October when the former CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian completed his three-year tenure.
Prior to his appointment as the CEA, Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively, the ministry said.
He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at the Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.
He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts.
Although the chief economic advisor is part of the finance ministry, the Economic Survey is seen as an independent critique of the state of the economy and flags the achievements as well as its vulnerable areas. Economic surveys in the past have highlighted some of the weaknesses in the economy, for example, declining private investments, for corrective action. Nageswaran’s appointment comes at a time the Indian economy is coming out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and policy makers are attempting to script an investment and infrastructure led growth.
Nageswaran’s doctoral degree in finance is for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates. Between 1994 and 2004, he worked for Union Bank of Switzerland (now UBS) and for Credit Suisse in Switzerland and in Singapore. He has rich experience in the private sector.
Nageswaran has been a Mint columnist and has co-authored the books ‘Economics of Derivatives,’ ‘Derivatives,’ ‘Can India grow?’ and “The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures."
