Anantha Nageswaran appointed chief economic advisor

Although the chief economic advisor is part of the finance ministry, the Economic Survey is seen as an independent critique of the state of the economy and flags the achievements as well as its vulnerable areas. Economic surveys in the past have highlighted some of the weaknesses in the economy, for example, declining private investments, for corrective action. Nageswaran’s appointment comes at a time the Indian economy is coming out of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and policy makers are attempting to script an investment and infrastructure led growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}