CEA Nageswaran calls for state-led reforms in higher education to reap demographic dividend
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 17 Dec 2025, 04:02 pm IST
Summary
The CEA’s remarks come against the backdrop of the government’s move to overhaul higher-education regulation through the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025.
India's chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran has called for states to have a bigger role in driving the next phase of higher-education reforms, arguing that India’s ability to convert its demographic advantage into long-term growth will depend on how quickly universities adapt to changing economic and technological realities.
