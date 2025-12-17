According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a commerce ministry body, India's education market is growing rapidly and is projected to touch $313 billion by FY30, up from $117 billion in FY23. Higher education alone was valued at $68.06 billion in 2024, and is expected to nearly double to $134.84 billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The K-12 segment, valued at $48.9 billion in 2023, is also growing quickly and is estimated to hit $125.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.7%.