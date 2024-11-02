In a series of gunbattles in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces killed three militants, including a senior member of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two terrorists were killed near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district.

Three militants were killed on Saturday by the security forces in separate gunbattles in Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the first gunbattle, two terrorists were killed by the security forces near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area in Anantnag district.

According to Indian Army's official statement, security personnel intercepted a group of militants in a forested area in southern Anantnag district on Saturday, leading to a gunbattle that killed two terrorists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps said on social media platform X that a joint operation was launched in the area.

"Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire," the corps said in its statement. "Troops effectively retaliated, resulting in elimination of two terrorists."

In a separate operation, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that broke out in the Khanyar area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said, as per a PTI report.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, the official said.

A senior police officer told PTI that the slain terrorist was a Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Given his age, he seems to be the senior-most terrorist of the LeT," the officer said.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were also injured in the encounter. They were rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Last week, militants had ambushed an army vehicle and killed five people, including three soldiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A week before that, militants had killed seven people near a construction site for a strategic road tunnel to Ladakh, a high-altitude Himalayan region bordering China.

According to the Army, more than 720 militants have been killed since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government cancelled the J&K’s limited autonomy in 2019.