Anantnag Encounter: 100-hour-long gunfight between J-K forces, and terrorists enters 5th day
17 Sep 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Anantnag Encounter: Soldiers engaged in fifth day of shootout with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, four casualties.
Anantnag Encounter: The encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has entered its fifth day. Thousands of soldiers, including paracommandos, are still engaged in a never-ending shootout deep inside the forested Gadol area. The terrorists are using the dangerous terrain and forest cover to keep the forces at bay and prolong the encounter.