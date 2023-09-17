Anantnag Encounter: Soldiers engaged in fifth day of shootout with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, four casualties.

Anantnag Encounter: The encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag has entered its fifth day. Thousands of soldiers, including paracommandos, are still engaged in a never-ending shootout deep inside the forested Gadol area. The terrorists are using the dangerous terrain and forest cover to keep the forces at bay and prolong the encounter.

In an effort to neutralize the terrorists, three officers—two from the Army and one from the police—were killed in the encounter during the battle that has now lasted more than 100 hours.

The death toll in the Anantnag encounter has climbed to four after police found the body of one more missing soldier on Friday. The other slain senior Army officers and the DSP were identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Humayun Bhat.

The military shot hundreds of motor shells and rockets over the course of the last 100 hours, used high-tech weapons to target suspected terrorist hideouts, and used sophisticated drones to drop explosives.

The encounter broke out on Wednesday, September 13, and the ongoing gunfight between a combined team of security personnel from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

The security forces are also being helped with quadcopters and drones in their effort to locate the terrorists who are holed up in the Kokernag area. "The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

The forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday asked retired police and Army officials to refrain from making unnecessary "ambush hypotheses" following the ongoing gunfight between security personnel and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

