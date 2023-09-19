Anantnag encounter ends after 7 days, LeT commander Uzair Khan among two terrorists killed1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 03:27 PM IST
The success for the security forces came on the 7th day of the operation as the highly-skilled terrorist were hiding in dense jungles of Anantnag and killed 4 security forces personnel on 13 September
Anantnag encounter: LeT commander Uzair Khan among two terrorists killed in Anantnag, J-K Police ADGP Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday. The success for the security forces came on the 7th day of the operation as the highly-skilled terrorist were hiding in dense jungles of Anantnag and killed 4 security forces personnel on 13 September.