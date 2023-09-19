comScore
Anantnag encounter ends after 7 days, LeT commander Uzair Khan among two terrorists killed
Anantnag encounter: LeT commander Uzair Khan among two terrorists killed in Anantnag, J-K Police ADGP Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday. The success for the security forces came on the 7th day of the operation as the highly-skilled terrorist were hiding in dense jungles of Anantnag and killed 4 security forces personnel on 13 September. 

"The search operation will continue as many areas areas are still left...We would appeal to the public to not go there...We had the information about 2-3 terrorists. It's possible that we find the third body somewhere that's why we will complete the search operation. We found the body of the LeT Commander and retrieved it, we could also spot another body...We're looking for the third body," J-K Police ADGP said. 

The senior officer said that the gunfight which started in Anantnag on Wednesday is over, but the security forces will continue the search operations in the area. "There is a huge area that remains to be searched. There can be a lot of unexploded shells which will be recovered and destroyed. We appeal to the people not to go to the area," he added. 

Vijay Kumar said that the security forces had information about 2 to 3 terrorist in the area. "There is a possibility that the third dead body may be somewhere. It will be known after the search is complete," Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 19 Sep 2023, 03:43 PM IST
