Colonel Manpreet Singh was martyred fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The slain soldier's mortal remains were brought back to his native place in Mohali, on Friday. At his mourning, a heart wrenching incident took place when Singh's stoic six-year-old son Kabir paid his last respects to his father with a "Jai Hind".

A third-generation soldier, Singh's father who died nine years ago, was an ex-serviceman.

Dressed in army-style fatigues, Kabir saluted his father before Colonel Manpreet Singh, killed in the gunfight with terrorists in Kashmir valley, was cremated at his village in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday.

Kabir was later seen clinging to the tricolour-wrapped coffin of his father along with other family members. He bowed before his father's body just before cremation as "Bharat Mata ke Sapoot Ki Jai" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans rent the air.

Since early morning, Colonel Singh's house in Bharaunjian village witnessed a steady stream of mourners who joined his inconsolable wife, mother and other family members in his final journey. An Army officer was seen holding Kabir as the family and others paid their last respects while a relative held on to his two-year-old daughter Banni.

The cremation took place with full military honours, including a wreath laying ceremony and a gun salute.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, former Army chief V P Malik and Punjab ministers Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Anmol Gagan Maan as well as senior Army and police officers were present at Bharaunjian and laid wreaths. Lt Gen D P Vats (retd), a BJP leader, was also present.

Purohit and Anmol Maan were seen consoling the family members of Colonel Singh.

The Army officer, a Sena medal awardee, leaves behind two children, wife Jagmeet Kaur, a government school teacher in Haryana's Panchkula district, mother Manjeet Kaur and brother Sandeep.

Colonel Singh did his schooling from Mullanpur before graduating in commerce stream from a college in Chandigarh. He later cleared the Combined Defence Services examination and joined the Indian Military Academy.

Major Ashish Dhonchak, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to the flames on Friday in Haryana's Panipat with full military honours.

Three Army personnel, including the colonel and the major, and a deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokorenag area in the valley on Wednesday.