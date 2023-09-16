LIVE UPDATES

Anantnag encounter LIVE updates: Indian Army kills 1 terrorist, search operation underway in Uri

2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST

Anantnag LIVE: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district