Business News/ News / India/  Anantnag encounter LIVE updates: Indian Army kills 1 terrorist, search operation underway in Uri
LIVE UPDATES

Anantnag encounter LIVE updates: Indian Army kills 1 terrorist, search operation underway in Uri

2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Anantnag LIVE: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district

Anantnag updates: Army personnel stand guard amid an encounter between the security forces and militants at Kokernag, in Anantnag on Friday (Imran Nissar)Premium
Anantnag updates: Army personnel stand guard amid an encounter between the security forces and militants at Kokernag, in Anantnag on Friday (Imran Nissar)

Anantnag encounter: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. For the past four days, the search operation is underway. On Saturday, a search operation was carried out in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag.

Read all the LIVE updates on Mint's liveblog

16 Sep 2023, 09:55:51 AM IST

Anantnag encounter LIVE: Drones, quadcopters being used to terrorists

The Army and Kashmir Police are using drones and quadcopters to locate and neutralise the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

16 Sep 2023, 09:50:22 AM IST

'I pay tribute to the soldiers,' Mallikarjun Kharge on Anantnag encounter

On Anantnag encounter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sais, "I pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and express my condolences to their families...We stand with them".

16 Sep 2023, 09:22:09 AM IST

'We would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism': Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minsters Anurag Thakur said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said a bilateral series of cricket between India and Pakistan wouldn't take place until Pakistan puts an end to "terrorism" following the Anantnag encounter.

"BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks, and infiltration. I think the sentiments of the country and the public are also the same," Thakur said.

16 Sep 2023, 09:18:27 AM IST

Kashmir: Encounter breaks out near LoC in Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

16 Sep 2023, 09:16:13 AM IST

Kashmir encounter: 1 terrorist killed in Baramulla

According to Kashmir police, one terrorist was killed in Uri, Baramulla district on Saturday and the search for other militants is still going.

16 Sep 2023, 09:09:46 AM IST

Army drops grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations

In joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area.

16 Sep 2023, 09:07:18 AM IST

Kashmir Police asks ex-servicemen to avoid 'ambush hypothesis'

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday asked retired police and Army officials to refrain from making unnecessary “ambush hypothesis" following the ongoing gunfight between security personnel and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

16 Sep 2023, 09:05:09 AM IST

Encounter begins between terrorists and Army in Baramullah, informs police

An encounter has started between terrorists, the Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone police said on Saturday.

16 Sep 2023, 08:57:36 AM IST

Anantnag encounter LIVE: Kashmir police chief assures Anantnag terrorists will be neutralised

Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that two-three trapped terrorists will be neutralised.

He also advised retired police and Army officers to avoid peddling ambush hypothesis in the media.

