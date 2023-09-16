Anantnag encounter: Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. For the past four days, the search operation is underway. On Saturday, a search operation was carried out in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag.
The Army and Kashmir Police are using drones and quadcopters to locate and neutralise the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
On Anantnag encounter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sais, "I pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation and express my condolences to their families...We stand with them".
Union Sports Minsters Anurag Thakur said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said a bilateral series of cricket between India and Pakistan wouldn't take place until Pakistan puts an end to "terrorism" following the Anantnag encounter.
"BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks, and infiltration. I think the sentiments of the country and the public are also the same," Thakur said.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.
According to Kashmir police, one terrorist was killed in Uri, Baramulla district on Saturday and the search for other militants is still going.
In joint security operations against terrorists in the Anantnag area, forces dropped grenades on suspected terrorist hideout locations using drones. Grenade launchers are also being used by troops to target the group of terrorists hiding in the area.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday asked retired police and Army officials to refrain from making unnecessary “ambush hypothesis" following the ongoing gunfight between security personnel and terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.
An encounter has started between terrorists, the Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone police said on Saturday.
Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that two-three trapped terrorists will be neutralised.
He also advised retired police and Army officers to avoid peddling ambush hypothesis in the media.
