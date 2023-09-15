Indian forces continue operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district to flush out terrorists. One soldier remains missing.

Indian Defence Force's continue their operation in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for the third day on Friday to flush out the ultras. According to reports, one soldier still remains missing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top points to the Ananatnag encounter incident -The Indian Armed Forces have employed drones and quadcopters to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest in Anantnag.

-The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance, officials have said. The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

-On Thursday police claimed to have "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

-Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In Jammu, anti-Pakistan protests were held on Thursday in various parts of the city against the killing of four security personnel by terrorists.

-Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, expressed grief over the deaths of the officers in the encounter while also paying tributes to the slain DSP at Budgam on Wednesday

-In a separate encounter, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Security forces said they recovered warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that carried over into Wednesday evening, according to officials

-It is the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir that youngsters here continue to get killed when they should be enjoying and planning their lives, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday.