Indian Defence Force's continue their operation in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district for the third day on Friday to flush out the ultras. According to reports, one soldier still remains missing.
Here are the top points to the Ananatnag encounter incident
-The Indian Armed Forces have employed drones and quadcopters to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest in Anantnag.
-The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.
-The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance, officials have said. The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.
-On Thursday police claimed to have "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the higher reaches of Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
-Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning
-In Jammu, anti-Pakistan protests were held on Thursday in various parts of the city against the killing of four security personnel by terrorists.
-In a separate encounter, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday
-Security forces said they recovered warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that carried over into Wednesday evening, according to officials
-It is the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir that youngsters here continue to get killed when they should be enjoying and planning their lives, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.