Anantnag: Kokernag forest operation sees fresh firing and explosions1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Gunfire and explosions continue in anti-terrorism operation in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, three security personnel killed.
Gunfire and explosions echoed through the Gadole forest in Kokernag, located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, as the anti-terrorism operation entered its third day on Friday. Tragically, two army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives in an attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba militants on Wednesday.