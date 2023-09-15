Anantnag: Kokernag forest operation sees fresh firing and explosions

Gunfire and explosions echoed through the Gadole forest in Kokernag, located in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, as the anti-terrorism operation entered its third day on Friday. Tragically, two army officers and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives in an attack by Lashkar-e-Toiba militants on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the morning of Friday, military and police units have been engaged in firing in the direction they suspect two to three terrorists may be concealed.

Locals confirmed hearing blasts in the morning near the encounter spot. "Since morning, the firing has been taking place at intervals near the spot that has been encircled by the security forces, comprising army, police and CRPF personnel. Throughout the night, the security forces had kept a close cordon around the forest," a resident of Gadol told Hindustan Times requesting anonymity.

During the operation on Wednesday, Colonel Manpreet Singh, who served as the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak, also part of the same battalion, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Muzamil Bhat sustained critical injuries and tragically lost their lives.

On Thursday, the police reported that the security forces had managed to surround two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, one of whom was identified as the local commander Uzair Khan.

Uzair Khan, who had joined the militant ranks in the previous year, was serving as the Lashkar commander in the region due to his extensive knowledge of the forest terrain and the surrounding areas.

On Wednesday evening, Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, assured that those responsible for this criminal act would be swiftly brought to justice.

The Falcon Squad of The Resistance Front (TRF) took credit for the attack on social media, stating that it was executed in retaliation for the recent killing of Mohammad Riyaz, a resident of Poonch, in Rawalkote, which is in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In various regions of the Kashmir Valley, members of the civil society organized candlelight vigils on Thursday evening as a tribute to the fallen heroes.