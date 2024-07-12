Anant-Radhika Marriage: How much did Ambanis splurge on this wedding? Enough to host 10 Oscars

One user commented on Reddit that 5,000 crore is worth nearly 600 million dollars, enough to host 10 Oscar ceremonies in the United States.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published12 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai todayA
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai todayA(ANI)

Netizens reacted hilariously after a post on Reddit revealed that the cost of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was 5,000 crore, which is only 0.5% of Mukesh Ambani’s worth. The user took a dig by saying that expectations were for around 1,000-2,000 crore, but 5,000 crore was ‘mind-blowing.’

The post added that such an amount was enough to keep five generations of a family happy. Anant-Radhika will tie the knot today, July 12.

Celebrities from across the globe, including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kim Kardashian, and Samsung CEO Han Jon, arrived in Mumbai today for the wedding.

The comments on this Reddit post are pure gold. Several users are dropping hilarious comments on generational wealth. “I just read an article which said that if the Ambanis spend 3 crores..yes 3 crores…every day, their wealth will last them 962 years [sic],” commented one user. To this, another commented, “Hume 3 crore dede to generational wealth ka base ban jaega at least.” 

Meanwhile, another user joked about starting a petition for “Garibo ko 1 crore daan yojana.” 

A user commented that 5,000 crore, equivalent to $600 million, is a significant amount of money, enough to host 10 Oscar ceremonies in the US. He explained that the Jamnagar pre-wedding event was not a personal function of the Ambani family but an investment by Reliance and other stakeholders, implying minimal personal expenses. The user also said that a cruise party in Italy does not cost 1,000 crore, nor do 10 functions at their home. Therefore, a wedding of 5,000 crore was highly impossible.

“Businessmen aren’t fool to spend that kind of money without getting anything in return. Everything is an investment and a promotion to expand their empire. Even their kid’s relationships (according to lots of rumours). It’s no way 5000 crores [sic],” he added.

A report by Outlook suggested that while an expense of 4,000-5,000 crore could seem overwhelming, the Ambani family is spending a lesser percentage of their net worth than the average Indian family does for their children’s weddings. Any Indian family spends around 5% to 15% of their total wealth, while the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding was only around 0.5% of Ambani family's net worth.

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
