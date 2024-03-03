As the countdown to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s (daughter of industrialist Viren and Shaila Merchant) wedding begins, several video clips into the pre-wedding festivities have gone viral on social media.

A video of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani performing to timeless classic "Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua" from the 1955 film “Shree 420" has gone viral on social media. The special performance by the Ambanis during Sangeet of Anant and Radhika captivated guests with their grace and elegance, reported Moneycontrol

Mukesh Ambani was dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama, while Nita Ambani was in a stunning golden saree. The performance of Ambanis was followed by a presentation of family’s personal photo album – pictures showing Mukesh Ambani playing with his grandchildren were presented on giant screens onstage.

Besides the Ambani family, the key attraction of the last night’s event, which was themed ‘Mela Rouge’ was performance by several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The guest list also includes celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Deepika Padukone. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor also performed with designer Manish Malhotra.

Rihanna, widely regarded as one of the most prominent recording artists of the 21st century, added an international flair to the festivities. In her first performance in India, the pop star set the stage on fire with Indian film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar.

"Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations," she said.

As the prelude of her song "We Found Love" played, Rihanna asked the audience members if they believed in love.

"Make some noise for love right now. Send some extra love to the bride. It's my honour to be here and I want you to put your hands together like this," the multiple Grammy winner said before singing the popular track.

