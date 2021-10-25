Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will not be appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today in the ongoing drugs case. The NCB on Monday summoned the actor for the third round of questioning.

However, she has requested NCB for a further date due to personal commitments. NCB has accepted her request and agreed to issue her fresh summons for another date.

Panday was quizzed by NCB on Friday for over four hours. She had been summoned by the agency on Thursday as well.

During the questioning on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying or consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

The NCB has so far arrested 20 persons after raiding a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 and allegedly seizing narcotic drugs. The probe team has already collected transaction records of some of the accused from whom `commercial' or large quantity of drugs (which attracts harsher punishment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) had been seized, the official said.

The investigating team is extracting deleted messages and WhatsApp chats from mobile phones, laptops and other electronic gadgets of the accused and checking if they used any other social media platforms for communicating with each other, the official said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.