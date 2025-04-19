Anaya Bangar says father Sanjay Bangar told her ‘there’s no place for you’ in cricket

Former India coach Sanjay Bangar's trans-daughter, Ananya Bangar made some bombshell claims during a recent interview. The 23 year old said that here father had told her that there is no space for her in the cricket world.

In an interaction with Lallantop, Anaya said, “He was just stating fact that there's no place for me in cricket. I had to take a stand for myself. I did get suicidal thoughts as it felt like the entire world is against me and the decision I took (hormone therapy to become a woman), now has left me with no space in this system. Even basic opportunities and rights are no longer there for me.”

"I still had space for myself from the family point of view. But it wasn't there in society, cricket or the exterior world," the 23-year-old added.

Anaya's cricketing journey: In the same interview, Anaya went on to say that she had played withh many well known cricketers like Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"I have played with some well-known cricketers like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. I had to maintain secrecy about myself because my dad is a well-known figure. The cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity," Anaya added.

Ananay also talked about the dark side of cricket in the same interview, stating that she had been sent nudes and made proposals to sleep with her by cricketers.

"The person used to give gaalis in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos. In another instance, when I was in India, I told a veteran cricketer about my situation. He told me let's go in the car. I want to sleep with you," she added.

Who is Anaya Bangar? Anaya is a cricketer and social media influencer. She was earlier known as Aryan Bangar, the son of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar. She underwent the life-changing, gender-affirming surgery. She is now identified as Anaya.

She represented the Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket, NDTV Sports reported. Apart from this, the left-handed batter also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.