Anchor investors may play safe after bloody nose from 2021

Anchor investors, including FPIs, mutual funds and insurance companies, provide stability to IPOs. In a company with identifiable promoters, anchor investors can sell half their holding a month after listing and the rest after three months. Retail investors often scan the list of anchor investors to figure out the quality of an IPO. In 2021, a number of new-age tech companies, such as Policy Bazaar, Zomato and Paytm, went public. Many of them listed at a discount and began a long decline soon after, and the anchor investors who had to hold on for 12 months in the absence of identifiable promoters suffered badly as their valuations plunged following repeated quarters of losses.