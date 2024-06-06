Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for winning Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and forming government for the third time. He further noted that ‘Canada stands ready to work with India… but anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law’

Taking to Twitter, Canada PM said, “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law." –

The relationship between the two countiries went downhill last year over Nijjar killing row. Trudeau announced in September 2023 that Canadian intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations linking the Indian government to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 in Canada. India, meanwhile, denied the alegations saying the accusations are "absurd" and "motivated"

Modi said that he received a call from his friend US President Joe Biden, adding he genuinely valued his words and his appreciation for the Indian democracy.

"Happy to receive a call from my friend President @JoeBiden. Deeply value his warm words of felicitations and his appreciation for the Indian democracy," PM Modi replied on X.

Meanwhile, leaders from US, France, Egypt, Israel, Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, and many more have congratulated PM Modi.

Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 seats it notched up in 2019.

(With agency inputs)

