‘Anchored with rule of law,’ Justin Trudeau congratulates Modi, says ‘Canada is ready to work with India but…’
Canadian Prime Minister congratulates Narendra Modi on winning Lok Sabha elections and forming government for the third time, offers to work with India while emphasizing human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday congratulated Narendra Modi for winning Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and forming government for the third time. He further noted that ‘Canada stands ready to work with India… but anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law’