Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,332

PORT BLAIR : The COVID-19 caseload in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,332, with 40 new coronavirus cases detected in the union territory, an official said on Monday.

Of the 40 new cases, 38 were detected during local contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, the official said.

Of the 40 new cases, 38 were detected during local contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, the official said.

All passengers coming from the mainland have to mandatorily undergo rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at the airport here on arrival, he said.

At least 47 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official said, adding that the total number of recoveries in the union territory has risen 2,951.

Of the total 3,332 COVID-19 cases, 331 are active as 2,951 have recovered from the disease and 50 people have died of the infection, the official said.

A total of 39,205 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 till Sunday, the official added.

