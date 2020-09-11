Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat lead in govt’s startup ranking exercise

NEW DELHI: Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gujarat have emerged as best performers in the second edition of startup ranking of states.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has been conducting the ranking exercise to push states to work proactively to uplift the startup ecosystem. Gujarat continued to remain in the top spot, ahead of states such as Karnataka that is popular as a startup hub.

As many as 22 states and three union territories (UTs) had participated in the exercise.

According to the rankings Karnataka and Kerala are ‘top performers’. Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chandigarh and Rajasthan have been put under the ‘leader’ category. Haryana, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, and Uttarakhand have been identified as ‘aspiring leaders’, while Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been identified as states with ‘emerging startup ecosystem’.

The states’ startup ranking framework 2019 has seven broad reform areas consisting of 30 action points--institutional support, easing compliance, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, venture funding support, among others.

To establish uniformity and ensure standardization in the ranking process, states and union territories have been divided into two groups. While UTs, except Delhi, and all states in north east India, except Assam, are in one group, the others are placed in the other group, DPIIT said.

“An evaluation committee comprising of independent experts from the startup ecosystem, carried out a detailed assessment of responses across various parameters. Many parameters involved getting feedback from beneficiaries which was gathered through more than 60,000 calls made in 11 different languages to empathetically connect with beneficiaries to ascertain the real pulse at the implementation levels," DPIIT had said on Thursday.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via