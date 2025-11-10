Ande Sri, the voice behind Telangana’s anthem, passes away at 64

Hyderabad: Renowned poet Ande Sri, best known as the author of Telangana’s iconic state song “Jaya Jaya He Telangana,” passed away on Monday at the age of 64.

According to officials, the poet — whose real name was Ande Yellaiah — was found lying unconscious at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday morning. Family members rushed him to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A heart attack is suspected to be the cause of death. He was reportedly hypertensive and had experienced excessive sweating two days earlier.

A celebrated figure in Telangana’s literary and cultural circles, Ande Sri played a significant role in the Telangana statehood movement through his songs and writings. His composition “Jaya Jaya He Telangana” was officially adopted as the state song by the Congress government after it came to power in December 2023.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, and several other leaders expressed grief over his death. In a statement, the Chief Minister described Ande Sri’s demise as a “huge loss to Telangana’s literary and cultural world” and directed that his funeral be held with full state honours.

Internet reacts Reacting to the news of Ande Sri's passing, a user wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Ande Sri Garu, a poet who gave Telangana its soulful voice through his powerful words. His writings will forever inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.”

Another user wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary poet & lyricist Ande Sri garu. His immortal "Jaya Jaya He Telangana" became the heartbeat of the statehood movement & now proudly stands as our official state song."

