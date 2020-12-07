Andhra: As VP intervenes, Centre sends medical team to mystery disease-hit Eluru

The Centre on Monday said it is rushing a three-member team of medical experts to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh after the Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan after scores of children were hospitalised with an undiagnosed illness in the past few days.

"On seeing reports of more than 300 children becoming ill, the Vice President initially spoke to the district collector for firsthand information. He later spoke to the Director, AIIMS at Mangalagiri and Director, AIIMS Delhi and was informed that blood samples of the children were sent to Delhi," said Vice President's Secretariat in an official statement.

Naidu asked Vardhan to extend all necessary help in diagnosing and providing treatment to the afflicted children. The minister assured him that all steps would be taken to find out the cause of the illness once the lab reports are received.

The Union Health Minister and the Director of AIIMS assured the Vice President that treatment would be taken up upon diagnosis of the illness on receiving the reports of the blood samples.

The District Collector Revu Mutyala Raju informed the Vice President that necessary measures were being taken to ascertain the reasons for the illness among the children. He said that a door-to-door survey was being conducted and medical teams from Guntur and Krishna Districts were pressed into service.

The children reportedly suffered from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting.

The Vice President was also informed that a poison control team from AIIMS had discussed with the Doctors at Eluru regarding the incidence yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry informed that in the wake of the available epidemiological and clinical data from the district, the following central team members are being sent:

1. Dr. Jamshed Nayar, Associate Professor (Emergency Medicine) from AIIMS,

2. Dr Avinash Deoshtawar, Virologist, NIV PUNE

3. Dr. Sanket Kulkarni, Dy. Director, PH Expert from NCDC, Delhi

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday visited Eluru Government Hospital where hundreds of people are admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy. The Chief Minister met the patients and assured them of all help.

A report released by the district collector said that as many as 340 people fell sick out of which 157 are still undergoing treatment. As per the report, one person has died while 168 have been discharged. 56 doctors including specialists are providing treatment to the patients. Besides, a household health survey has been conducted in 57,863 houses to shed light on the matter.

According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister held a review meeting with district authorities at Zila Parishat conference hall.

The Chief Minister enquired about the medical aid and other measures taken regarding the en mass sicknesses.

"The officials said that they have conducted tests for drinking water from various parts of the town, all reports are normal. Tests for the presence of heavy metals in water, they are also at the normal level. Tests for viruses are also conducted, they are also in normal condition," the release said.

According to the CMO, the officials said that cases are identified not only in Eluru urban area but also traced in Eluru rural and nearby Denduluru areas also. People of all age groups are there in the patients. Those who drink boiled water and mineral water also fell sick, CMO said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister ordered for providing good food and quality medicines at the hospital.

