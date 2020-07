Andhra clocks biggest single-day high in new Covid-19 cases, tally past 25,000

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported a single day high of 1,608 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally past 25,000 to 25,422.

The death count also witnessed a new single day high of 15, making it an overall 292 so far while 981 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government bulletin.

The death count also witnessed a new single day high of 15, making it an overall 292 so far while 981 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government bulletin.

Here's the break up of the 15 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours: Two each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts, and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari districts

According to government statistics, 11,15,635 samples were tested till date, resulting in 25,422 positive cases, with a positivity rate of 2.28 per cent.

In all 13,194 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, leaving 11,936 active cases in the state.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.