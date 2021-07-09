The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's martyrdom was a matter of pride
Reddy also directed officials to extend all support to the family of the braveheart, who hailed from Guntur district of the state
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced financial support of ₹50 lakh to the family of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who lost his life in a counter insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.
