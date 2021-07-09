OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 05:24 PM IST ANI

  • The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's martyrdom was a matter of pride
  • Reddy also directed officials to extend all support to the family of the braveheart, who hailed from Guntur district of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced financial support of 50 lakh to the family of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who lost his life in a counter insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's "martyrdom" was a matter of pride.

Reddy also directed officials to extend all support to the family of the braveheart, who hailed from Guntur district of the state.

The CM was on a tour in the Kadapa district when he got to know about the Reddy's sacrifice.

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

In the ensuing encounter with terrorists, two soldiers, including Reddy and Naib Sub Sreejith M succumbed to their injuries, a defence spokesperson said.

