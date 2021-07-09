Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra CM announces 50 lakh assistance for family of jawan killed in J&K encounter

Andhra CM announces 50 lakh assistance for family of jawan killed in J&K encounter

Premium
In the ensuing encounter with terrorists, two soldiers, including Reddy and Naib Sub Sreejith M succumbed to their injuries
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST ANI

  • The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's martyrdom was a matter of pride
  • Reddy also directed officials to extend all support to the family of the braveheart, who hailed from Guntur district of the state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced financial support of 50 lakh to the family of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who lost his life in a counter insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced financial support of 50 lakh to the family of Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who lost his life in a counter insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's "martyrdom" was a matter of pride.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The chief minister paid tribute to the bravery of the jawan who risked his life for the country and said Reddy's "martyrdom" was a matter of pride.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Reddy also directed officials to extend all support to the family of the braveheart, who hailed from Guntur district of the state.

The CM was on a tour in the Kadapa district when he got to know about the Reddy's sacrifice.

Two Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

In the ensuing encounter with terrorists, two soldiers, including Reddy and Naib Sub Sreejith M succumbed to their injuries, a defence spokesperson said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!