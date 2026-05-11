Chandrababu Naidu backs PM Modi's ‘seven appeals’ — says ‘national mission because of…’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to strengthen India’s foreign exchange reserves, urging citizens to treat it as a national mission.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, he said the current geopolitical environment highlights the need for greater self-reliance and careful use of resources, according to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Referring to the national mission outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted several key measures suggested to tackle emerging global challenges.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are Prime Minister Modi's seven appeals to citizens? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to postpone gold purchases, promote energy conservation, encourage the use of public transport, adopt a work-from-home culture, reduce fertiliser consumption, and move towards natural farming. He also urged to reduce cooking oil use and avoid unnecessary foreign travel for a year. 2 Why is Chandrababu Naidu urging citizens to treat Modi's appeals as a national mission? ⌵ Chandrababu Naidu believes these measures are essential due to the current geopolitical environment, which includes fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts, leading to rising prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel. 3 How can citizens reduce fuel consumption according to PM Modi's appeals? ⌵ Citizens are encouraged to reduce fuel consumption by using metro and public transport, carpooling, shifting freight movement to railways, and gradually increasing the use of electric vehicles. Adopting a work-from-home culture also contributes to reducing fuel usage. 4 What is the rationale behind reducing gold purchases and cooking oil consumption? ⌵ Reducing gold purchases and cooking oil consumption is aimed at saving foreign currency. India spends a large amount of foreign exchange on imports, and these measures help reduce dependence on imports and protect the environment. 5 What is the government's assurance regarding fuel availability amid global crises? ⌵ The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assures that India has adequate crude oil stocks, refineries are functioning efficiently, and there is no nationwide shortage of fuel, despite disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

Resharing PM Modi's appeal, he said the Prime Minister had called for postponing gold purchases, promoting energy conservation, encouraging the use of public transport, adopting a work-from-home culture, reducing fertiliser consumption, and moving towards natural farming.

CM Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts.

He also pointed to rising problems related to LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, saying countries that are not directly involved in wars are still suffering the consequences. In this context, he said work-from-home has become a practical solution, as technology now allows people to work efficiently from anywhere.

Addressing industrialists, especially the giants of the business community present at the summit, CM Naidu appealed to them to treat these reforms and conservation measures as a national mission rather than solely the responsibility of the Prime Minister, according to a release.

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He expressed confidence that every crisis creates new opportunities and asserted that after overcoming the current global challenges, India would emerge stronger and become “unstoppable” on the global stage.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Naidu said, “The PM has given a national mission because of the geopolitical situation. Every one of us has to follow these principles.”

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the heavy dependence on imported chemical fertilisers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India spends a large amount of foreign exchange on fertiliser imports and encouraged farmers to reduce their usage.

He also called for changes in travel and transport habits to deal with fuel price volatility. He urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by using metro and public transport wherever possible, adopting carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, shifting more freight movement to railways, and gradually increasing the use of electric vehicles.