Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who died at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Monday.

Yesterday, 11 patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at Ruia Government Hospital.

Soon after the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"Reasons for the incident must be identified and steps should be taken to ensure that no such incidents occur again," Reddy said.

The CM also ordered to monitor the situation at every hospital in the state round the clock. He directed officials to give special focus on the management of oxygen systems in hospitals besides oxygen collection and supply.

Chittoor District Collector M Harinarayan said that the incident took place at 8:30 pm on Monday after oxygen pressure was reduced for five minutes.

"There is adequate oxygen in the hospital. Almost 1,000 patients are getting treatment here. The hospital has 700 oxygen beds and the remaining 300 are regular beds. Around 30 doctors are working on a war footing. Tomorrow more oxygen will come. The oxygen tanker has to come from Chennai. It got delayed by some time. An investigation, including police inquiry will be taken up," Harinarayan added.

