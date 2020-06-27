Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday expressed his anguish over the inhuman act of transporting of the mortal remains of a COVID-19 victim using a JCB excavator.

The chief minister took to Twitter to voice his anguish and ordered immediate suspension of the officials concerned of Palasa town in Srikakulam district.

"Shocked to hear the incident of transporting dead body of COVID patient by JCB excavator is at Palasa in Srikakulam district. It is sad that some people are being inhuman at a time when they should show compassion. Serious action should be taken against those responsible so that such incidents do not recur."

The municipal officials in Palasa on Friday shifted the body of a man, who died of COVID, to cremation ground on a JCB.

"When the protocol in dealing with such cases are clearly mentioned and time and again we have been asking to drive out the stigma on Corona, the officials behaved in an irresponsible manner by transporting the dead body through a excavator which is inhuman and send a wrong signal to the people," AaAn official released quoted the chief minister as saying.

Municipal commissioner of Palasa, T Nagendra Kumar and Sanitary inspector N. Rajeev were suspended on Friday after the incident. Immediately after the incident came to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office, Srikakulam district Collector Nivas was directed to look into the issue and take action against those responsible.

Following the instruction, the collector suspended the two officials for going against the COVID-19 protocol. The district officials were instructed to follow the due guidelines of COVID-19 protocol and eradicate stigma around the affected.--IANS

ms/in

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via