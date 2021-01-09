A court for Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases asked Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on 11 January in connection with his disproportionate assets case, reported news agency.

Reddy has been directed to appear after the case had been transferred from a local court to the ED court, according to PTI sources. ED indicated that the matter was related to alleged irregularities over land allotment to the companies during the rule of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, father of Reddy, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The charge sheet in the case was earlier filed before the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Judge's (MSJ) court on land allotments to Aurobindo pharma and Hetero drugs. Later, the case was transferred to the ED for further hearings as it involved Prevention of Money laundering Act.

Along with Reddy, the ED court issued summons to MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, Director of Hetero drugs Srinivas Reddy, Aurobindo Pharma MD Nithyananda Reddy, PV Ramprasad Reddy, Tydent Life Sciences Director Chandra Reddy and retired IAS officer BP Acharya.

