A total of 19,247 samples were tested and about 10 per cent of them turned positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin said, giving details for the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM. In all, an aggregate of 11,73,096 samples had been tested in the state of which 31,103 turned positive, with a positivity rate of 2.65 per cent. Six COVID-19 deaths were reported in Anantapuramu district, the highest in a day in a district so far.