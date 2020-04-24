Andhra Covid-19 tally reaches 955; state claims highest testing rate in country

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a non-stop flow of COVID-19 cases with each passing day. On Friday morning, the state reported 62 new cases from the tests conducted in the past 24 hours ending 10 am. With this, the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 955.

The state nodal officer reported that 6,306 tests were conducted on Thursday, of which 62 cases tested positive. So far, 145 persons have recovered and been discharged from hospital. The death toll, however, rose to 29, with two more persons succumbing to COVID-19 in the state.

The effective tally of the state stands at 781.

Meanwhile, the state government has accelerated the pace of testing. While 6,306 tests were conducted on Thursday, on Wednesday the number of tests was 6,520 tests.

According to officials, with 54,341 tests conducted in the state till Thursday, and 1,018 tests conducted per million population, AP's testing rate is the highest in the country.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.