Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to the kin of the dead, ₹5 lakhs for the critically injured, and ₹2 lakhs to the ones who sustained minor injuries
Total of six people were charred to death and 12 injured in a massive fire accident that took place in a chemical factory called Porus Private Limited in the Musunuru village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI report.
As per the Andhra Pradesh police, the fire broke out in the chemical factory delivering polymer raw material after a container got leaked and the flames started hitting the factory through an opened manhole.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to the kin of the dead, ₹5 lakhs for the critically injured, and ₹2 lakhs to the ones who sustained minor injuries, ANI reported.
"A container got leaked in the factory and suddenly, the flames came out through a manhole. A total of five people died on the spot and one was killed on the way to the hospital. As many as 12 people are also injured in the accident," Srinvasulu, DSP Nujiveedu told ANI.
Rahul Dev Sharma, Eluru SP said, "There were 18 workers on duty at the time of the accident. The victims were shifted to Vijayawada and Nuziveedu for better treatment. Upon receiving the information, firefighters and police rushed to the scene and took relief measures. Two floors were completely burnt in the fire." Police also informed that out of six died, a total of four deceased people belonged to Bihar state.
