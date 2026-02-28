Andhra firecracker unit blast: 20 killed in fire after massive explosion in Kakinada

At least 20 people were killed, and six others critically injured in a massive explosion at a firecracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district. "We have information that 20 people were killed in the incident," Kakinada Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav told PTI.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the firecracker factory explosion in Kakinada and held discussions with officials on the incident and ongoing rescue efforts.

In an official statement, the CMO said: “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the Kakinada accident incident. The Chief Minister reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota Mandal, Kakinada district. The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred. The CM expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.”

Officials told the news agency that the intensity of the explosion at Vetlapalem village in Samarlakota mandal was so severe that bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields. Police added that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire that triggered the blast.

According to the superintendent of Kakinada Government General Hospital, seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent were admitted and are currently undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths of several workers at the Surya Fireworks unit.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Horrifying scenes unfolded in the surrounding agricultural fields as locals were seen shifting bodies using 'barakalu', sheets made from fertiliser bags. Fire and thick smoke continued to rise from the site while ambulances rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Naidu said he had spoken to officials about the incident and instructed them to ensure immediate assistance for the victims.

"We are monitoring the rescue efforts and will come to the aid of the affected families," he said.

