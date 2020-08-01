Andhra Governor gives nod to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-capital plan

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020.

This came after both the bills were given assent by the state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan today.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government on July 18 had sent the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the CRDA Repeal bill to Governor Harichandan.

The bills were passed in the Assembly previously but were locked in the council. TDP which has a majority in the upper house sent the bills to a select committee, which was, however, not formed at the time.

The new tri-capital plan of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government involves setting up executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.

YSRCP MLA Abbaiah Chowdary on Friday said that it is a historical day for Andhra Pradesh. The state has lost capital after bifurcation, and development went on backfoot, keeping that in mind, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed three committees, all of which suggested decentralisation as the only solution.

"Former Chief Minister had made a false promise of Amaravati capital. But state exchequer position has been very bad and investing more than one lakh crores is not the correct decision. Vizag has the potential to be the capital. We are not going to leave Amaravati, it will be developed as an education hub. Kurnool is the first capital of Andhra state when it was separated from the then Tamilnadu. Kurnool is the best place to be the judicial capital. Jagan's vision will bring back glory to all regions," he added.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu challenged CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek re-election as a final referendum on the proposed trifurcation of Capital City for Andhra Pradesh.

He called the Governor's decision to approve the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill as a historic blunder. He termed the decision as unlawful as it is in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Chandrababu Naidu recalled that Jagan favoured Amaravati capital when he was in opposition. Jagan had called for finding 30,000 acres to develop a potential Capital for AP but now he is taking an insane step to destroy Amaravati in the name of three Capitals and inclusive growth.

The TDP chief announced that their party would join the agitation in response to the call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee all over the State. He also appealed to intensify the agitation against 'vicious and atrocious' Capital shifting. Naidu termed it as a 'black Friday' in the history of Andhra Pradesh considering the way in which the Governor did not consider the Constitutional propriety of approving the bills.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson K Pattabhiram on Saturday alleged that the move is "unconstitutional".

Addressing the media, the TDP spokesperson said, "Yesterday was a black day in the history of Andhra Pradesh. TDP strongly condemns the manner, in which the bills related to the shifting of capital Amravati have been passed by the honourable governor. It is totally unconstitutional."

He added that the move is a violation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. "It is clearly mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act that there should be 'a' capital. They have not mentioned the term 'capitals' in the act," he said.

Pattabhiram further added that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported the bill in 2014 when he was in opposition, but now he is taking a 'U' turn".

"[Reddy] kept on making promises that he'll never shift the capital from Amaravati and today just to cover-up his failures and divert people's attention, he's bringing this formula of decentralisation of administration," he said.

