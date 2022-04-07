Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Andhra govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

Andhra govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

Devotees offer prayers (Namaz) on the first day of Ramzan near Red Fort, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Livemint

  • Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices or schools early by an hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3 April to 2 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday.

All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices or schools early by an hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3 April to 2 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said.

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!