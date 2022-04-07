Andhra govt allows Muslim employees to leave offices early during Ramzan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices or schools early by an hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3 April to 2 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All government employees, teachers, contract workers, who profess Islam are permitted to leave offices or schools early by an hour in the evening on all working days during the month of Ramzan from 3 April to 2 May, the Andhra Pradesh government announced on Thursday.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar during which the followers of the faith fast from dawn to dusk, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said.

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}