Andhra Pradesh govt has listed out various measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the state.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the government of Andhra Pradesh has adopted various innovative strategies such as screening every household, conducting a door-to-door survey through volunteers, etc. to identify the virus effect while containing the further spread of the virus in the state," Andhra Pradesh government said in a release.

Some of the measures taken by the government in Andhra Pradesh include use of technology in tackling covid-19 cases, screening every household, conducting door to door surveys among others.

The total number of cases in the state has crossed the 10,000 mark on Thursday with 329 more people testing positive for covid-19. The total number of cases in the state has been 10,331 out of which 5,428 people are active patients while 4,779 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is 46.2%.

The tally for the state has doubled in the last fifteen days. The death toll in the state now stands at 124 after 10 new casualties were reported in the latest bulletin.

On the national front it was another day when India recorded its highest number of cases for a single day with more than 16,000 people testing positive for covid-19. It has taken the overall tally for the number of patients in India to 4.73 lakh.

This is the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. On June 20, the country registered an increase of 14,516 cases. On June 21, the increase was of 15,413 cases; 14,821 cases on June 22; 14,933 cases on June 23; and 15,968 cases on June 24.

With inputs from agencies

