Andhra govt asks Centre to allot unused COVID jabs at private hospitals to state

The Andhra Pradesh government has urged the Centre to allot COVID-19 vaccines doses that has not been used by the private hospitals to the state government

"Private hospitals have administered only 4,20,209 doses in the month of June and they were not able to use their allotted doses," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference.

A statement notified, 53,14,740 doses of vaccine were allotted to the state in July of which 17,71,580 doses were given to private hospitals.

The chief minister requested the Prime Minister to allot unutilized stock in private hospitals to the government.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Centre for extending support to contain the spread of the coronavirus and said that the state has managed the situation reasonably well.

"Newly setup village/ward secretariats system has played a key role in the effective containment of COVID. The state government has conducted fever surveys 12 times and focused on testing the people with symptoms," he added.

There are currently 24,854 active cases in Andhra Pradesh, according to the union health ministry. A total of 18,96,499 recoveries and 13,097 deaths have been reported so far.

As many as 1,83,92,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 1,43,95,900 first doses and 39,96,596 second doses.

(With inputs from agencies)

