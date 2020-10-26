Andhra govt bars transport of liquor from outside state sans excise duty

To curb this, transport of liquor from other states was being banned, he said. The state governments decision comes in the wake of a recent order of the High Court, wherein the actions of the Special Enforcement Bureau in arresting persons carrying even permitted quantities of liquor, were castigated, official sources said. In recent months, smuggling of liquor from other states like Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha had become rampant as the AP government increased the rates by a whopping 75%.