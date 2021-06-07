The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.
A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.
Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.
With 8,976 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,58,339 on Sunday, according to the state health department.
As many as 90 people succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 11,466.