Amid attempts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday further extended the COVID curfew across the state till June 20.

The curfew duration, however, has been curtailed by two hours a day and will be in force from 2 PM to 6 AM after June 10.

The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.

A CMO release said all government offices would function from 8 AM to 2 PM daily till June 20.

Coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline in AP in the last two weeks and the daily infection positivity rate fell from a high of 25 per cent in mid-May to about 10 per cent now.

With 8,976 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,58,339 on Sunday, according to the state health department.

As many as 90 people succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 11,466.

The active cases in state stand at 1,23,426.

The total number of recoveries has reached 16,23,447 as the state witnessed 13,568 new recoveries.

As many as 83,690 samples are tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

In past 24 hours, Chittoor district has reported 12 COVID-19 deaths, followed by West Godavari (9), Prakasam district (7), Kadapa district (2).

Consequently, the rush in hospitals has also reduced and there is a large availability of beds, both general and ICU.

Also, demand for oxygen has also fallen drastically from as high as 700 tonnes a day to 400 tonnes now.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had inaugurated a 500-bed temporary COVID hospital at Arjas Steels in Tadipatri of Anantapur district on via video conferencing.

The hospital is provided with an oxygen facility at every patient bed, one nursing station for every 30 beds, 200 nurses and more than 50 doctors totaling to 350 medical staff.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.