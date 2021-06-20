Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Andhra govt organises COVID vaccination drive for mothers of kids below 5 yrs

Andhra govt organises COVID vaccination drive for mothers of kids below 5 yrs

Further, in wake of the possible third wave, mothers having children less than 5 years of age are also being administered vaccine today, Director of Public Health said
1 min read . 02:22 PM IST ANI

  • The state government aims at administering over 8 lakh doses of vaccines during the drive
  • Krishna district's collector, J Nivas informed that a total of 1 lakh vaccines were to be administered in the district, in about 260 centres

Andhra Pradesh government initiated a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for the mothers of children of age less than 5 years, along with those above 45 years of age, on Sunday.

The state government aims at administering over 8 lakh doses of vaccines during the drive.

Krishna district's collector, J Nivas informed that a total of 1 lakh vaccines were to be administered in the district, in about 260 centres.

Dr T Geeta Prasadini, the Director of Public Health inspected the vaccination process during the drive. She said, "The government has made arrangements to administer 8 to 9 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines during this drive, and almost 14 lakh doses have been sent to all districts of the state. Up to yesterday, we've covered 5.5 lakhs mothers, remaining 4.5-5 lakhs are today's target"

She further added that to date, about 56 per cent of those above 45 years of age received their vaccine jab and that the target of the special drive is to complete the vaccination for the remaining 44 per cent.

"Further, in wake of the possible third wave, mothers having children less than 5 years of age are also being administered vaccine today," she said.

Nireekshana, mother of 13 months old said, "In the times of pandemic, the paramedical and the Anganwadi staff took care of us. I am thankful to the state government, for administering vaccine jabs to the mothers of children less than five years. I am very happy to receive mine here."

Appreciating the efforts of the Andhra government, a 45-year old beneficiary, Srinivasa Rao said, "I am glad to be a part of this drive, and have received my first dose of vaccine here. I thank the government for this opportunity."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

