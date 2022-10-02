Andhra govt sanctions 1 crore for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease

An official release stated that after the district collector Himanshu Shukla requested the necessary funding from the government, a sum of ₹1 crore was approved for the treatment of Gaucher's disease. In collaboration with the injection manufacturer, the government was able to secure the first 13 injections needed to start the girl's treatment. Shukla handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.