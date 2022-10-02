Andhra govt sanctions 1 crore for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease

Andhra govt sanctions ₹1 crore for treatment of girl with Gaucher's disease2 min read . 07:31 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the treatment of a two-and-a-half year old girl suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease
The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned ₹1 crore for the treatment of a two-and-a-half year old girl suffering from the rare Gaucher's disease
A two and a half year old girl with the rare Gaucher's disease will receive treatment with one crore rupees from the government of Andhra Pradesh. According to a formal press release, Himanshu Shukla, the district collector for the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, gave the girl's family the first batch of 13 injections on Sunday. In all, at least 52 injections have to be administered to the girl, with each costing ₹1.25 lakh.
A two and a half year old girl with the rare Gaucher's disease will receive treatment with one crore rupees from the government of Andhra Pradesh. According to a formal press release, Himanshu Shukla, the district collector for the Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, gave the girl's family the first batch of 13 injections on Sunday. In all, at least 52 injections have to be administered to the girl, with each costing ₹1.25 lakh.
Andhra Pradesh's CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared the picture of the girl with her family. He tweeted, “BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla distributed expensive injections at Amalapuram Regional Hospital. The Collector said that all steps have been taken as per the Chief Minister's orders. The collector disclosed that he is also granting pension at the rate of Rs.10 thousand per month."
Andhra Pradesh's CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared the picture of the girl with her family. He tweeted, “BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla distributed expensive injections at Amalapuram Regional Hospital. The Collector said that all steps have been taken as per the Chief Minister's orders. The collector disclosed that he is also granting pension at the rate of Rs.10 thousand per month."
Due to the accumulation of fatty substances, Gaucher's disease affects a person's bones and liver, resulting in the enlargement of the organs. The family requested assistance from the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Konaseema because they were unable to pay the high cost of the treatment. The Chief Minister pledged to approve money for the girl's treatment as well as for her education and general well-being.
Due to the accumulation of fatty substances, Gaucher's disease affects a person's bones and liver, resulting in the enlargement of the organs. The family requested assistance from the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Konaseema because they were unable to pay the high cost of the treatment. The Chief Minister pledged to approve money for the girl's treatment as well as for her education and general well-being.
An official release stated that after the district collector Himanshu Shukla requested the necessary funding from the government, a sum of ₹1 crore was approved for the treatment of Gaucher's disease. In collaboration with the injection manufacturer, the government was able to secure the first 13 injections needed to start the girl's treatment. Shukla handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.
An official release stated that after the district collector Himanshu Shukla requested the necessary funding from the government, a sum of ₹1 crore was approved for the treatment of Gaucher's disease. In collaboration with the injection manufacturer, the government was able to secure the first 13 injections needed to start the girl's treatment. Shukla handed over the injections to doctors at the government area hospital in Amalapuram for the girl's treatment.
"This is a rare disease and there are 14 such children suffering from it in India. This is the first government hospital in the country where treatment for the disease is being provided," he said. The collector said a monthly pension would also be given to her family.
"This is a rare disease and there are 14 such children suffering from it in India. This is the first government hospital in the country where treatment for the disease is being provided," he said. The collector said a monthly pension would also be given to her family.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)