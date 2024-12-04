The Andhra Pradesh state government suspended senior IPS officer N. Sanjay, who also served as former chief of Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), after a report by the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) wing revealed allegations of misappropriation of ₹1 crore in government funds.

The report alleges that while serving as director general of fire services, N. Sanjay has abused his position to misappropriate ₹1 crores.

Sanjay has led the CID when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in September 2023.

A government order said “Sanjay was suspended based on an inquiry report by the state vigilance and enforcement department into acts of omission and commission when he was Director General of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services and the Additional Director of CID.”

GO said the suspension was ordered under Rule 3(1) of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

"Govt. after careful examination of the two V&E reports read above, have concluded that N.Sanjay IPS is the primary accused in mis-utilization of Government funds, and it is necessary to place the MoS (Member of Service) under suspension pending inquiry,” the GO said.

The Naidu-led government issued orders in September suspending three senior IPS officers including a DG rank official for their alleged involvement in "hastily arresting" and "harassing" a Mumbai-based model without proper investigation in a case filed against her in Vijayawada.