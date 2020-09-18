Andhra levies Re 1 road development cess on petrol, diesel

The state Cabinet, at its meeting on September 3, had approved the decision to impose the Road Development Cess. Considering the necessity of allocating dedicated funds for the development of roads in the state, the government decided to levy the Road Development Cess, in addition to the existing levies on petrol and diesel, in public interest. Proceeds of the cess will be around ₹500 crore per annum, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said. The cess amount would be transferred to the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation for exclusive use in developing road infrastructure, he said. This is the second time in two months that the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government has increased the tax on the automobile fuel.