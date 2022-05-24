Andhra min's house set on fire over renaming district; Sec 144 clamped. 10 pts

Over renaming newly-created Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, an arson broke out in Amalapuram town on Tuesday. During the protests, YSR Congress MLA P Satish's house was set on fire. While the ruling party blamed unnamed forces behind the arson, all opposition parties hit out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its "gross failure" in controlling the situation. To control the situation, police lathi-charged at people, following which police personnel was left injured. Later, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in the area.

