Andhra min's house set on fire over renaming district; Sec 144 clamped. 10 pts

Protestors were opposed to the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.
Over renaming newly-created Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, an arson broke out in Amalapuram town on Tuesday. During the protests, YSR Congress MLA P Satish's house was set on fire. While the ruling party blamed unnamed forces behind the arson, all opposition parties hit out at the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over its "gross failure" in controlling the situation. To control the situation, police lathi-charged at people, following which police personnel was left injured. Later, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in the area.
Trouble started when the police allegedly prevented leaders of the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti from going into the district Collector's office for submitting a memorandum against renaming the district and resorted to a lathi-charge.
The Samiti was opposed to the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.
As police tried to chase the Samiti leaders and workers away, stone pelting ensued. As trouble broke out, shops in the town downed their shutters even as the protestors allegedly went berserk and first set a school bus on fire.
Later, they went to the house of Transport Minister Viswarupu and torched it.
During the protest, as many as 20 police personnel were injured. "It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," state Home Minister Vanitha said.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC were clamped in Amalapuram.
On April 4, the new Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari.
Last week, the state government issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district and invited objections, if any, from the people.
The Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to the proposed renaming of the district and wanted the name Konaseema retained.
The Samiti organised a protest on Tuesday and sought to submit a memorandum to the district Collector Himanshu Shukla against the renaming.
