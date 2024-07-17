Andhra minister invites NASSCOM to Vizag amid Karnataka job quota row, Priyank Kharge hits back

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh urged the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to relocate businesses to Visakhapatnam hours after the latter expressed disappointment over the passage of Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.

Addressing NASSCOM members, Nara Lokesh posted on X, "We understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data centre cluster at Vizag."

He assured NASSCOM, "We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government."

"Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!," Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development, tweeted Wednesday evening.

Lokesh's comments came as the Congress-led Karnataka government embroiled in a controversy over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024.

The controversy around the Karnataka job reservation Bill The Karnataka Cabinet had on Monday cleared the Bill which made it compulsory for private firms to reserve jobs for Kannadigas. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday deleted his post on 'X' about '100 percent reservation for Kannadigas'.

He posted another message on the social media platform that the Cabinet approved the bill to fix 50 percent reservation for administrative posts and 75 percent for non-administrative posts for Kannadigas in private industries and other organisations.

Later on Wednesday evening, Siddaramaiah said the bill intended to implement reservation for Kannadigas in private sector institutions, industries and enterprises is still in the preparation stage. "A final decision will be taken after comprehensive discussion in the next cabinet meeting," he said.

Several industry leaders criticised the Bill, saying that it was "discriminatory" and raised apprehensions that the tech industry might suffer.

NASSCOM also expressed disappointment and said bill will hamper growth of tech industry and impact jobs. They said the Bill “could force companies to relocate". It also sought urgent meetings for industry reps with state authorities.

Priyank Kharge hist back at Nara Lokesh Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge responded to Nara Lokesh's invitation to NASSCOM to invest in Vizag and asked him “...wouldn’t you also like to ensure that every company invested in Andhra Pradesh employs deserving, trained and skilled individuals from Andhra Pradesh?”

Addressing NASSCOM, Kharge said, "Dear @nasscom, be rest assured that we will not do anything that will not withstand legal scrutiny. This is your Government and as always we are just a call away.

"Karnataka has always excelled in the most sector due to our consistent relationships and consultative approach with industry leaders, advisory bodies, and consortiums in drafting policies and schemes. As with previous initiatives, this draft bill will include recommendations from our industry partners," Priyanka Kharge said.