Andhra Pradesh: 14,440 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; positivity rate rises to 32%1 min read . 06:22 PM IST
According to the latest bulletin, 3,969 infected people got cured while four more succumbed in the state.
AMARAVATI : The state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday added 14,440 new Covid-19 cases to their active case tally which climbed further up to 83,610.
The number was as high as during the Covid pandemic's peak during second wave in May-June last year.
The daily positivity rate was about 32 per cent from 46,650 sample tests in 24 hours.
The state Covid-19 chart showed 21,80,634 total positives, 20,82,482 recoveries and 14,542 deaths till date. Visakhapatnam district reported the highest 2,258 fresh cases, followed by
Anantapuramu with 1,534, Guntur 1,458, Prakasam 1,399, Kurnool 1,238, Chittoor 1,198, SPS Nellore 1,103 and East Godavari 1,012. Srikakulam registered 921, Kadapa 788, Vizianagaram 614, West Godavari 613 and Krishna 304 new cases.
East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.
