Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh: 14, including kid, killed in road mishap in Kurnool after bus, truck collide
The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.

Andhra Pradesh: 14, including kid, killed in road mishap in Kurnool after bus, truck collide

1 min read . 09:29 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Only four children escaped the accident but two of them are in serious condition
  • Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi Mandal in Kurnool district

In a major road accident, 14 people including a child were killed as a bus and truck collided at the national highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Sunday.

In a major road accident, 14 people including a child were killed as a bus and truck collided at the national highway 44 in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Sunday.

The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.

The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.

Only four kids have escaped the accident but two of them are in serious condition. Based on Aadhaar cards and phone numbers, police are gathering details, according to reports.

Giving the details of the accident, Veldurti Sub Inspector Peddaiah Naidu and Krishnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneya Reddy told news agency ANI, "The bus was going from Madanapalle village of Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The bus reached Madarpur village at around 3.30 am. The bus went in the wrong direction hit the lorry that was coming from the opposite direction."

"There were 17 persons in the bus. 13 of them, including the driver, died on the spot, while 4 were injured. The injured have been admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital," they added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap at Madapuram of Veldurthi Mandal in Kurnool district.

The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief work and medical help, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, police are probing if the driver was sleepy or there was a tyre burst and the vehicle went out of control.

With agency inputs

