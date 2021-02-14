Giving the details of the accident, Veldurti Sub Inspector Peddaiah Naidu and Krishnagiri sub-inspector Ramanjaneya Reddy told news agency ANI, "The bus was going from Madanapalle village of Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan. The bus reached Madarpur village at around 3.30 am. The bus went in the wrong direction hit the lorry that was coming from the opposite direction."

