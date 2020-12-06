Andhra Pradesh: 140 people hospitalised as mystery disease strikes Eluru town

As many as 140 people fell sick in Eluru town of West Godavari district on Sunday The cause of their sickness is yet to be ascertained.

"Number of people falling sick in Eluru is increasing. From last night to this morning around 140 people got admitted and discharged. Symptoms include nausea and fainting. Reason is not yet known," Dr Mohan, superintendent of Eluru government hospital told ANI.

As soon as the doctors and police came to know the matter, they shifted them to Eluru government general hospital.

Doctors said that they have sent the blood samples of the patients to Vijayawada government hospital for testing.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas who came to know the matter rushed to the hospital on Saturday and visited the patients.

"The doctors are trying to explore the reason for en mass sicknesses. All the patients are now stable. A girl is sent to Vijayawada for better treatment. Doctors' team went to the area where so many people fell sick at a time, and are conducting medical tests in every house in that area," he added.

