A 48 year-old male who recently returned from South Africa to Hyderabad and then to Ongole on 16 December tested Covid-19 positive on 20 December. His samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, for genome sequencing, it said.
He was declared positive for the Omicron strain on 25 December.
In the other case, a 51 year-old man arrived in Bengaluru from the UK on 18 December.
His samples were collected and sent to the CCMB after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Later, he tested positive for the Omicron variant.
Both the patients are healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the statement said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts of both persons were tested and found to be negative for the virus.