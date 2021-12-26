AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh now has six cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron , after two cases were confirmed on Sunday.

Director of Public Health said in a statement that these cases were detected in Anantapuram and Prakasam districts, and both persons arrived from foreign countries .

A 48 year-old male who recently returned from South Africa to Hyderabad and then to Ongole on 16 December tested Covid-19 positive on 20 December. His samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, for genome sequencing, it said.

He was declared positive for the Omicron strain on 25 December.

In the other case, a 51 year-old man arrived in Bengaluru from the UK on 18 December.

His samples were collected and sent to the CCMB after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Both the patients are healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the statement said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts of both persons were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

The state recorded 82 new Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative figure to 20,76,492, while the toll rose to 14,490 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,166, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 164 people recovered from the disease leaving the total recoveries at 20,60,836, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district. Over 25,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested so far stood at over 3.11 crore. Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 248 followed by East Godavari (149).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.